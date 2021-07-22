Portland’s Mayor Ted Wheeler doesn’t want you to see this….

The streets of Portland have been taken over by homelessness for over a year. In response, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland business groups have launched a marketing campaign called “Here for Portland” to try and salvage the city’s reputation. The full-page ad in The New York Times and other newspapers says the city’s pledged zero tolerance for vandalism and trash on the streets, yet a new Instagram account with thousands of followers shows otherwise. Lars brings on Willamette Week’s News Editor, Aaron Mesh to cover the story. Take a listen below.
For more information: https://www.wweek.com/news/city/2021/07/21/does-portland-look-like-shit-somebody-with-a-lot-of-instagram-followers-thinks-so/
