Portland’s Little Boxes

It’s a Portland shopping tradition, “Little Boxes”.

Local business owners win as you benefit from specials, treats, bargains, raffles, etc. This solution helps Portland owned stores compete against the big-box chains. Little Boxes launched in 2011 and it’s now operated by Built Oregon, a statewide non-profit that champions local products and entrepreneurs. Venture Portland is the lead sponsor.

Little Boxes runs special events through Monday.

There’s a great website and a smart phone app to guide you on your shopping journey.