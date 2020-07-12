Portland’s Lan Su Chinese Garden Reopening This Week
Portland, Ore. – A popular Portland landmark just announced they’re reopening, after four months of being closed for Covid-19. The Lan Su Chinese Garden will open on Wednesday the 15th. They’re taking new steps to keep visitors safe. Like contact-free guides, and a timed-entry system, to allow for space between guests. You do have to wear a face covering. You can get tickets online, they run about $13 bucks. The Chinese Garden in downtown is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
The iconic Portland landmark has faced many challenges during its 20th anniversary year. After four months of pausing operations, Lan Su’s guardian lions will once again greet Portlanders as they walk through the garden gate this Wednesday.
Operations during a global pandemic certainly bring challenges. Lan Su is implementing new safety measures which include one-directional garden routes, contact-free visitor guides, and a timed entry ticketing system.
Facial covering is required for visitors and staff. To ensure adequate social distancing, a limited number of admissions are available on the garden’s website, daily. Visitors and members are encouraged to reserve their timed entries, in advance. The Teahouse, will offer to-go service and the garden shop has moved inside the garden to the largest pavilion, offering the safest shopping experience.
“Historically, a Chinese garden has been a haven where nature and mind meet in harmony. We need all the harmony we can get, right now! In providing a safe visiting experience, we welcome back our community for some much-needed outdoor, calm and inspiration.” said Jane DeMarco, Lan Su’s Interim Executive Director.
About Lan Su Chinese Garden
Located at 239 NW Everett Street, Lan Su Chinese Garden is one of Portland’s greatest treasures. A tranquil oasis in the heart of the city, Lan Su is a powerfully inspiring experience that takes you through time, offering a window into Chinese culture, history and way of thinking. Lan Su Chinese Garden opens 10 a.m.-5 p.m., daily admission is $12.95 with reduced rates for students and seniors. Admissions are available now at www.lansugarden.org.