Portland’s First Female K-9 “Utzi” Locates Little Girl’s Stolen Bike

Portland, Oregon-Police in the North Precinct received reports that an unknown man had taken a young girls bike.

It had been left on her family’s front lawn in the area of 5500 hundred blocks on Northeast Simpson Street.

Older children witnessed the man walking away with the bike but they were unable to stop him from boarding a TriMet bus with it.

After locating the correct bus which had the child’s blue bike mounted to the bike rack, officers flagged down the bus and then man ran after disobeying verbal commands from Police.

They lost sight of the subject but Portland Police Canine Member “Utzi” was able to locate the subject a few blocks away hiding in thick bushes. They placed the subject into custody without incident.

The subject was identified as 20-year-old Amissi Hugu Mungomba. Mungomba was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Theft in the Second Degree and Attempt to Elude on Foot.

Officers returned the bicycle to the family. The recovery of the little girl’s bicycle was accomplished with the deployment of Utzi, the first female canine member of PPB’s Canine Unit.

To learn more about the Portland Police Bureau’s Air Support and Canine Units, please visit https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/29791