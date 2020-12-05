Portland’s Festa Italiana Makes Moves During Pandemic
Portland, OR – The long-running Italian celebration event known as Festa Italiana is now happening at Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood instead of Pioneer Square. COVID-19 restrictions have forced organizers to take the event out of the Italian-feeling parquet square we call Portland’s Living Room, and stage it in an area with a little more elbow room.
The tradition of the Festa-Italiana goes back nearly 3 decades. The pandemic forced the cancellation of events in 2020, but they will be celebrating their 30th anniversary in June 2021.
Online auctions to support the event financially, and to raise awareness and attract new members and volunteers have been taking place. The next one is Christmas in Italy this Saturday night at 7:00 featuring The Portland Opera. The event is totally free and Festa-Italiana President Ed Ferrero says you don’t need to be Italian to enjoy Christmas in Italy, the festival itself or anything the group has planned.
KXL’s Brett Reckamp visited with Ed ahead of the event. You can listen to their conversation below: