Portland’s 56th Homicide Victim Identified

August 25, 2022 4:05PM PDT
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed at Southeast 134th and Bush Street has been identified.

Officers responded on August 10th just after 9:00pm and found 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell dead.

Dejohntae Campbell, 40.

The suspects were no longer at the scene and there has not been an arrest.

Campbell is the 56th person killed by homicide in the city this year.  This is the 5th deadly shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood since February.

