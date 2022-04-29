      Weather Alert

Portland to the Caribbean: It’s Easier To Get There Than You Might Think

Apr 29, 2022 @ 7:15am

After being on lockdown for way too long, Americans want to travel. We’re talking to Northwesterners who are taking some pretty amazing vacations, both locally and abroad. Neah Flora works for Alpha Media and is always going off on some amazing adventure.

This time: Roatan, in Honduras.

It’s an island in the Caribbean, about 40 miles off the northern coast of Honduras. It is located between the islands of Útila and Guanaja, and is the largest of the Bay Islands of Honduras. It’s a diving mecca, and whether you are an experienced diver, or are interested in trying it for the first time, you’ll find lots of opportunities for that in Roatan.

Neah’s take on this beautiful island makes me want to go there!  You can hear her describe it by hitting the green ‘play button”.

 

 

 

TAGS
So Much To See Vacation
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Hwy. 224 To Reopen Sunday After 2020 Wildfires
Washington Justices Unanimously Reject Gov. Inslee Recall Effort
Man Identified In Portland's 28th Homicide
Woman Dead In SW Portland Shooting In City's 27th Homicide
Connect With Us Listen To Us On