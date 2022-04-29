Portland to the Caribbean: It’s Easier To Get There Than You Might Think

After being on lockdown for way too long, Americans want to travel. We’re talking to Northwesterners who are taking some pretty amazing vacations, both locally and abroad. Neah Flora works for Alpha Media and is always going off on some amazing adventure.
This time: Roatan, in Honduras.
It’s an island in the Caribbean, about 40 miles off the northern coast of Honduras. It is located between the islands of Útila and Guanaja, and is the largest of the Bay Islands of Honduras. It’s a diving mecca, and whether you are an experienced diver, or are interested in trying it for the first time, you’ll find lots of opportunities for that in Roatan.
Neah’s take on this beautiful island makes me want to go there! You can hear her describe it by hitting the green ‘play button”.