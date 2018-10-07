Portlandathon!

DAY OF EVENT

There is no packet pick up on race day!

6:00am: Gear Check opens. Located at the World Trade Center Bldg. 1 on SW Salmon and SW 1th Ave one block from the START/FINISH.

6:45am: Pre-race warm up with VillaSport

6:53am: Singing of the national anthem-last call for marathon participants

Race Schedule:

Marathon 7:00am Start

Half Marathon 8:20am Start

5 Mile 8:40am Start

4 mile River Walk – 8:50am Start

9:00: Post-race festival with Hit Machine, Stanford’s Restaurant, and Rogue Brewery commences at The World Trade Center less than one block from the finish line. Bring your ID if you plan to consume adult beverages!

9:20: First finishers expected

12:00: Recognition of top performances for all races