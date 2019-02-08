Portland Woman Guilty of Stealing From Foster Care Agency
By Grant McHill
|
Feb 8, 2019 @ 12:49 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A federal jury has found a Portland woman guilty of stealing nearly $1 million from her Oregon foster care agency that was primarily funded by state and federal governments.

Mary Holden Ayala was also found guilty Thursday of money laundering and filing false income tax returns.

From at least 2008 to 2015, Ayala served as the president, executive director and primary agent of Give Us This Day, a private foster care agency and residential program for youth.

Troy Burrus of the IRS-Criminal Investigation office said instead of ensuring children were properly clothed and fed, Ayala used the money for home renovations, a pilot for a reality show, travel to resorts, and shoes and purses.

Sentencing is May 29.

The agency hired foster parents and placed foster children in homes.

