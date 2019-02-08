This is cool (in the middle of the cold) and will hopefully provide some light in the middle of our upcoming winter storms. For the first time ever, the annual Portland Winter Light Festival is on the Portland State University campus. It starts tonight and runs the next couple days.

The city-wide celebration is actually in its fourth year. You’ll find the action on the campus and south park blocks; all kinds of light art created by students and faculty.

More than 20 events are planned, including interactive illuminated games, a 40-foot-diameter geodesic dome and musical performances projected on the facade of Millar Library.

• Pickathon treeline stage in south park blocks

• 40-foot-diameter geodesic dome in the urban plaza

• Large inflatable lanterns lining the park blocks from Cramer Hall to Shattuck Hall

• Ombri music projection on Millar Library’s facade

• Decorative warming fire barrels in Shattuck Hall Eco Plaza

• Illuminated interactive games in Stott Field

The Portland Winter Light Festival is free and family-friendly. Events take place Feb. 7 to 9 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.