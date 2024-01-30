Portland Waives Tree Removal Fees Due To Winter Storm

Portland, Ore. — Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan has instructed Portland Parks & Recreation’s Urban Forestry team to waive retroactive tree removal and replanting application fees for property owners affected by recent winter storm-related tree damage. The waiver covers damages occurring between January 12 and February 23, 2024. This action is in response to the extreme weather event and the Mayor’s emergency declaration. Future adjustments to tree permit application fee requirements may be considered on a case-by-case basis for subsequent weather events.

Property owners seeking refunds or wishing to submit a no-fee permit can find more information on the process at www.portland.gov/trees by February 5, 2024. For further assistance, property owners are advised to contact [email protected] or call 503-823-TREE (8733). While the number directs to a voicemail system, staff aim to respond promptly, typically within three business days.

Portland Parks & Recreation’s Urban Forestry team remains engaged in emergency response efforts, focusing on clearing roadways and removing fallen trees and limbs resulting from the recent weather event. For tree-related emergencies, individuals can access 24/7 assistance by calling 503-823-TREE (8733) and selecting Option 1 to connect with a 311 dispatcher for prompt response. Tree emergencies entail instances where tree or limb failures obstruct or pose threats to public rights-of-way or City properties.