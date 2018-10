Portland, Or. – Republican Knute Buehler picks up another endorsement. The Portland Tribune says it thinks Oregon needs more conflict. It says there hasn’t been enough challenge on the issues with one party in control of two legislative chambers AND the governor’s office. The Trib says Buehler will change the dynamics in Salem and force a real discussion about the state’s most important concerns.

The endorsement comes two days after The Oregonian endorsed Buehler.