Portland Trail Blazers Remove Interim Tag For General Manager Joe Cronin

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday removed the interim tag for General Manager Joe Cronin.
Cronin is now the 11th full-time G.M. in the team’s history, “Joe has shown in his short time as interim GM that he is more than ready to continue leading the front office,” said Jody Allen, Portland Trail Blazers Chair. “We remain excited for the future of Trail Blazers basketball with Joe and Chauncey driving a cohesive plan to build an even more competitive and winning roster.”
Cronin has been with the team for 16 years, starting as an intern and working his way up to the top front office position.
“I would like to thank Jody and Bert for this opportunity and a long list of other incredible people that have put their faith and trust in me not only over the last six months, but the last 16 years,” said Joe Cronin, Portland Trail Blazers General Manager. “My focus has always been creating a championship team and culture that players, coaches, and staff want to be a part of. I look forward to continuing that focus with the vision that Chauncey, Dewayne, and I share while unifying our business and basketball operations on and off the court.”
