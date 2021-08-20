      Weather Alert

Portland Trail Blazers Release 2021-2022 Schedule

Aug 20, 2021 @ 12:29pm

PORTLAND, Ore. -The Portland Trail Blazers Friday released the team’s 2021-2022 schedule.

Rip City opens the regular season on Wednesday, October 20th at home against Sacramento.

The first road game is in Los Angeles against the Clippers on October 25th.

Portland will close out the regular season at home on Sunday, April 10th against Utah.

All 82 games will be television by Root Sports.

