Portland Trail Blazers Organization To Layoff Full Time Employees Because Of Covid-19 Pandemic
Portland, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers basketball organization is starting to layoff some full time employees because of Covid-19. In a statement out today they say hosting live events in the foreseeable future has been “substantially impacted.”
Read the full statement here:
Due to the global pandemic, the Trail Blazers organization has been substantially impacted in our ability to host live events for the foreseeable future. As a result of these unprecedented circumstances, the organization has instituted a series of measures to prepare including a reduction in our full-time workforce. – Trail Blazers Organization