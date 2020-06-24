      Weather Alert

Portland Trail Blazers Organization To Layoff Full Time Employees Because Of Covid-19 Pandemic

Jun 24, 2020 @ 3:27pm

Portland, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers basketball organization is starting to layoff some full time employees because of Covid-19. In a statement out today they say hosting live events in the foreseeable future has been “substantially impacted.”

Read the full statement here:

Due to the global pandemic, the Trail Blazers organization has been substantially impacted in our ability to host live events for the foreseeable future. As a result of these unprecedented circumstances, the organization has instituted a series of measures to prepare including a reduction in our full-time workforce. – Trail Blazers Organization

TAGS
Blazers Coronavirus covid layoff layoffs Portland trail
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast