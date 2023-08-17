Portland Trail Blazers Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule

Portland, Ore. — The NBA has unveiled the schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 regular season, with the Portland Trail Blazers preparing to embark on their campaign starting on Wednesday, Oct. 25, facing off against the LA Clippers. Following this, the Trail Blazers will make their way back to Moda Center for their home opener against the Orlando Magic on Friday, Oct. 27.

The Trail Blazers are set to kick off the season with a series of road games, playing four out of the first five matches away from home. This travel-heavy beginning will see them visit Philadelphia, Toronto, and Detroit, before returning to their home court to host the Memphis Grizzlies in two consecutive home games, starting from Friday, Nov. 3.

A notable addition to this NBA season is the Inaugural In-Season Tournament, commencing on Friday, Nov. 3. The tournament is slated to culminate with the Championship on Saturday, Dec. 9, taking place in Las Vegas. The tournament structure comprises Group Play and Knockout Rounds. The Trail Blazers are assigned to West Group A for the Group Play stage, where they will face Memphis at home on Nov. 3, at Utah on Nov. 14, the Los Angeles Lakers at Moda Center on Nov. 17, and at Phoenix on Nov. 21.

Eight teams, four from each conference, will progress to the Knockout Rounds. These teams will be determined based on their standings in the Group Play games, with two “wild card” entries also included. The Knockout Rounds, encompassing Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Championship matches, will be single-elimination games.

For the teams that don’t proceed to the Quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament, there will be two additional regular-season games assigned to each. These matchups are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6, and Friday, Dec. 8, and will be determined using a formulaic approach based on the Group Play standings.

The broadcast of all 82 Trail Blazers games is expected to be covered by ROOT SPORTS and ROOT SPORTS Plus. The team is also slated to have nationally televised appearances, including games on TNT and NBATV.

The Trail Blazers will commence their season with a series of road games, with seven out of their first ten matchups taking place on the west coast. The team will then return to Moda Center to play several home games in December, including marquee matchups against various opponents.

Looking ahead, the Trail Blazers are set to begin the new year with a seven-game road trip, followed by matches against Eastern Conference teams in January. February will see a stretch of home games, constituting the longest homestand of the season, before wrapping up the campaign with a series of road games in March and April.

Overall, the 2023-24 season promises an array of matchups and challenges for the Portland Trail Blazers as they strive to make their mark in the NBA landscape.