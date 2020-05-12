      Breaking News
Portland To Keep Pools Closed, Cancel Camps This Summer

May 12, 2020 @ 3:58pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland Parks and Recreation says it will not open seasonal public swimming pools this summer and will cancel all camps and activities because of the coronavirus pandemic. T

he Oregonian/OregonLive reports the department announced the measures Tuesday.

Parks, trails and nature areas remain open and park greeters will be deployed “to make sure people know how to use their park system safely during the pandemic.”

Portland Parks and Recreation Director Adena Long said in a statement they have had to layoff or not hire hundreds of valued seasonal employees, that it was difficult news and that they will miss everyone this summer.

