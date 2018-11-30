Portland Timbers Play For MLS Cup Championship!

Portland, Oregon – For the second time time in four years the Portland Timbers have advanced to the MLS Cup Championship game. Valeri scored a pair of goals last night including the go-ahead goal in stoppage time. Portland beat Sporting Kansas City in the second-leg of the Western Conference Finals 3-to-2. The Timbers will visit Atlanta United for the title at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday December 8th. It will be the first ever MLS CUP game played indoors.

KXL’s Cooper Banks enjoying Soccer City USA!

There’s a sendoff party today for the Timbers at Providence Park at 12:30pm.