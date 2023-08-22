Portland Timbers Part Ways With Head Coach Giovanni Savarese

Portland, Ore. — The Portland Timbers have officially announced their decision to part ways with head coach Giovanni Savarese. Assistant coach Miles Joseph will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023 MLS season.

Savarese, who joined the club before the 2018 MLS season, had a record of 74 wins, 62 losses, and 47 draws during his tenure spanning five-plus seasons. The Timbers, currently holding a record of 6 wins, 10 losses, and 8 draws, totaling 26 points, find themselves in 12th place in the Western Conference standings. With 10 matches remaining in the ongoing 2023 campaign, the team’s leadership change comes amidst their pursuit of better performance.

Under Savarese’s leadership, the Timbers achieved notable successes including two MLS Cup final appearances in 2018 and 2021, and the victory in the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament. His contributions guided the team to four consecutive postseason appearances from 2018 to 2021, marking a significant era in the franchise’s history.

Owner Merritt Paulson expressed gratitude for Savarese’s contributions and achievements during his time with the club. General manager Ned Grabavoy also acknowledged Savarese’s commitment and success, while emphasizing the club’s readiness for a new direction and voice to lead them forward.

Savarese, originally from Caracas, Venezuela, took on the role of head coach for the Timbers on December 18, 2017, following his five-season tenure as head coach and sporting director of the New York Cosmos in the NASL. The change in leadership signals the Timbers’ intention to reset and regain their competitive edge in the MLS.