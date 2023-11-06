Portland Timbers Name Phil Neville New Head Coach

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers Monday named Phil Neville the club’s 4th head coach of the Major League Soccer era.

Neville coached for Inter Miami last season, where he was fired.

He’s also coached international teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Phil Neville as the new head coach of the Portland Timbers, and we look forward to making Phil and his family feel at home in Portland,” said general manager Ned Grabavoy. “Phil’s character makes him the right person to lead this team forward as we continue to reshape the group with a goal of returning to sustained success. His leadership qualities, diverse experience as a coach, and ambition to evolve made him a terrific fit here with us in Portland.”

As a player, he spent 19 seasons in England’s Premier League and on England’s Men’s National Team.

His contract runs through 2026.

“I am massively excited about the challenge ahead, and from the very first moment I met the staff I knew it was the right opportunity for me, the right club for me and the right city for me,” said Neville. “The fans are the most important part of this football club with their intensity and support, and I think this journey is going to be something special. I have great memories visiting Portland, which reminds me of Manchester, my hometown, and I can’t wait for my family to get to know this beautiful city.”

He’ll be introduced to Portland Tuesday morning at 10.