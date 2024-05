PORTLAND, OR – OCTOBER 12: The Thorns huddle before the match during a game between Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park on October 12, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Craig Mitchelldyer/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

PORTLAND, Ore. — National Women’s Soccer League franchise The Portland Thorns has announced that Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle has made an investment in the NWSL team.

Details of the deal weren’t made public, but The Portland Business Journal reports Boyle is one of a number of heavy hitter investors taking a stake in the franchise.