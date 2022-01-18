Portland Thorn Christine Sinclair Wins International Award

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Thorn Christine Sinclair on Monday was awarded “The Best FIFA Special Award”.
The award comes after the 38-year-old broke the women’s international goal scoring record, “I’m incredibly grateful…I think it goes to show the longevity and impact I’ve had over the years.”
The 38-year-old is Portland’s all time leader in games played, games started, and minutes played. She’s also the Thorns’ all-time leading goal scorer.
She’s also a member of Canada Women’s National Team.
If you didn't have a chance to watch it live, here's a look at Christine Sinclair receiving her #TheBest FIFA Special Award. #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/ToaAndJyxj
— Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) January 17, 2022
