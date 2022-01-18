      Weather Alert

Portland Thorn Christine Sinclair Wins International Award

Jan 17, 2022 @ 4:22pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Thorn Christine Sinclair on Monday was awarded “The Best FIFA Special Award”.

The award comes after the 38-year-old broke the women’s international goal scoring record, “I’m incredibly grateful…I think it goes to show the longevity and impact I’ve had over the years.”

The 38-year-old is Portland’s all time leader in games played, games started, and minutes played. She’s also the Thorns’ all-time leading goal scorer.

She’s also a member of Canada Women’s National Team.

TAGS
Christine Sinclair FIFA Portland Thorns soccer
Popular Posts
Nancy Pelosi Cheats The Rest Of America With Massive Inside Stock Info
Governor Deploys Oregon National Guard To Hospitals Amid COVID Surge
Washington State Wildlife Manager Accused Of Poaching
Two Pedestrians Die Just Hours Apart After Being Hit By Cars In Portland
Nevada Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murders Along Oregon Border
Connect With Us Listen To Us On