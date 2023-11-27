Portland Teacher Strike Over, Students Return To Class Monday Morning

Portland, Ore. — A tentative contract agreement has been reached between the Portland Association of Teachers (PAT), representing the educators, and the school district. The union members are set to vote on the terms, and the school board is scheduled to approve the full contract at their Tuesday meeting. Pending these approvals, students are expected to return to school on Monday, November 27, with a two-hour delayed start.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the three-week hiatus, the district expresses gratitude to students, families, and the community for their patience during the prolonged negotiations. A special appreciation is extended to the educators, recognized as the backbone of the district.

To compensate for the 11 lost instructional days, the district has outlined makeup days on December 18, December 19, December 20, December 21, December 22, January 26, February 19, April 8, June 12, June 13, and June 14. Report cards are expected no later than December 8, and educators or school leaders will communicate details about rescheduling family-teacher conferences.

The tentatively agreed contract includes:

A 13.8% cumulative cost-of-living increase for educators over the next three years.

An additional 10.6% increase for approximately half of all educators through yearly step increases.

Replacement of mandatory minimum student suspensions with trauma-informed processes.

Implementation of new class-size thresholds and processes for addressing concerns involving educators, school leaders, and parents.

Provision of a seven-period day for all middle school students to enhance elective offerings and reduce class sizes.

Allocation of $20 million in capital funds for temperature mitigation and prioritized maintenance issues.

Maintenance of student instruction time and a 15-minute extension to the school day for elementary and middle grades starting next school year.

A 90-minute increase in minimum planning time each week for elementary and middle school educators, with additional planning and grading days for all levels.

Tripling of the district’s Rapid Response Team to support mental and behavioral health needs in school communities.

Streamlining of the hiring process for enhanced competitiveness against regional districts.

The contract is projected to cost approximately $175 million over the next three years, drawing attention to the state’s underfunding of education. The district anticipates making significant cuts during the spring budget process, seeking community input, and advocating for support in Salem, including the upcoming levy in May directly supporting PPS educators.