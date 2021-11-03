      Weather Alert

Portland Street Response Team Expands

Nov 3, 2021 @ 11:59am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Street Response will expand its hours and cover a larger section of the city starting Thursday.

The team, who offer a “non-police response to assist people experiencing houselessness or a behavioral/mental health crisis”, is in their pilot year.

A second team consisting of a firefighter/EMT, mental health crisis responder, and two peer support specialists will roll out for the night shift from 6pm-2:30am Thursday through Sunday.  The day shift covers 9am-5 pm Monday through Thursday.

Their boundary has increased from 13 square miles to 36 square miles.  They now cover from SE Clatsop Street north to Interstate 84, and from Cesar Chavez Blvd. east to 175th Avenue.

Requests for Portland Street Response service can be made by calling 9-1-1.

“I’m so excited that today we are ready to expand Portland Street Response to a larger portion of Portland’s eastside with a new shift coming onboard. This is the next step towards Citywide expansion as we continue to thoughtfully grow PSR to provide a compassionate first response to people in crisis on our streets, which will also free up resources for our police,” said Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees PSR.

TAGS
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty mental health Portland Street Response
Popular Posts
FDA Paves Way For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccinations In Young Kids
Former Spokane County Health Officer Claims He Was Fired Over Unpopular COVID Decisions
Oregon Hits COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone
FM News 101 KXL Exclusive: One-On-One With Portland's Mayor On Plan To Stop The Violence
FEMA Sending $25 Million To Oregon For Pandemic Recovery
Connect With Us Listen To Us On