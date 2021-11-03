Portland Street Response Team Expands

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Street Response will expand its hours and cover a larger section of the city starting Thursday.
The team, who offer a “non-police response to assist people experiencing houselessness or a behavioral/mental health crisis”, is in their pilot year.
A second team consisting of a firefighter/EMT, mental health crisis responder, and two peer support specialists will roll out for the night shift from 6pm-2:30am Thursday through Sunday. The day shift covers 9am-5 pm Monday through Thursday.
Their boundary has increased from 13 square miles to 36 square miles. They now cover from SE Clatsop Street north to Interstate 84, and from Cesar Chavez Blvd. east to 175th Avenue.
Requests for Portland Street Response service can be made by calling 9-1-1.
“I’m so excited that today we are ready to expand Portland Street Response to a larger portion of Portland’s eastside with a new shift coming onboard. This is the next step towards Citywide expansion as we continue to thoughtfully grow PSR to provide a compassionate first response to people in crisis on our streets, which will also free up resources for our police,” said Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees PSR.