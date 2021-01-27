Portland State University Will Be Open For All In The Fall
Portland State
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland State University Wednesday announced plans to return to in-person learning in the Fall.
And Provost Susan Jeffords unveiled a COVID-19 Relief Package for prospective students.
The package includes waiving application fees starting February 2nd, lowering minimum GPA requirements for incoming students, and expanding the “Four Years Free” program.
Here’s more from Provost Jeffords:
Here’s more from the school:
Jan. 27, 2021 — Portland State University announced Wednesday that the university, which is planning for a safe return to in-person instruction for fall term 2021, will temporarily eliminate the application fee for undergraduate students starting Feb. 2 and reduce the minimum GPA requirements for three years as part of a campaign to make higher education attainable for more Oregonians.
“We know that high school students have enough to worry about right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted their studies and their lives in countless ways,” said PSU Provost Susan Jeffords. “Our commitment to Portland and to Oregon is that we’re here to be a part of the recovery. This is our COVID relief package.”
In addition to making it easier for anyone to come to PSU, Oregon’s only urban research university is also doing everything possible to ensure that students will thrive once they’re enrolled.
As part of the Open for Fall, Open for All program, Portland State will offer a Summer Bridge program for selected new students designed to provide an introduction to higher education and primer for success.
PSU will also remove financial impediments by expanding eligibility for its popular Four Years Free program and offering discounted on-campus housing for eligible students.
“Portland State marks our 75th anniversary this year and this effort shows that we are celebrating not only a history of resilience, but our lasting commitment to putting students first, fueling Oregon’s recovery, and creating a more equitable and sustainable future for everyone,” said PSU President Stephen Percy. “PSU has always been about opportunity and social mobility and these changes support and broaden those values.”