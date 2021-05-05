      Weather Alert

Portland State University To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations This Fall

May 5, 2021 @ 12:21pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland State University Wednesday decided to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty, and staff who want to return to campus in the Fall.

However, the school says exemptions will be given for medical or religious reasons.

A “personal exemption” can also be used until the FDA has fully approved at least one vaccine.

PSU says it is planning a vaccine clinic to be held on campus later this month for all Vikings and immediate family members.

 

