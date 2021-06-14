      Weather Alert

Portland State University to Have Unarmed Officers

Jun 14, 2021 @ 6:48am

Portland State University says its police officers will start patrolling campus unarmed by September first.

The first announcement of disarming officers on PSU’s campus came about two years after university police fatally shot Jason Washington.  He was a Black man who was reportedly attempting to break up a fight.

P.S.U. President Stephen Percy wrote in a message to the campus community that Campus Public Safety Chief Willie Halliburton has committed to beginning unarmed campus patrols before the start of the fall term.

