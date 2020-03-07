Portland State University Issues Hiring Freeze
Portland State University has established a hiring freeze amid falling enrollment.
Enrollment declined by 4.5% this past year, and a further decline is expected in coming years.
A letter was sent to students and staff that the freeze has been enacted and the university will spend twelve million of it’s reserve funding. The freeze includes all vacant education and general fund positions.
The school will be holding a budgeting forum on Tuesday, March 10th starting at 4 p.m. at the Smith Memorial Student Union.