Portland State University Campus Police To Patrol Without Guns

Aug 13, 2020 @ 3:13pm
Portland State

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland State University says it will disarm its campus police force.

Thursday’s announcement happened more than two years after officers from the department shot and killed a Black man who was trying to break up a fight.

It also comes as Oregon’s largest city approaches 80 days of nightly protests following the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died after being pinned by the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Activists had already been calling for Portland State to disarm its campus police before the death of Jason Washington.

The Navy veteran and employee of the U.S. Postal Service was hit nine times.

