Portland State Professor Involved In Study That Filed Hoax Papers

James A. Lindsay, Helen Pluckrose and Peter Boghossian wrote 20 fake scholarly papers and had several accepted and published in journals.Credit Mike Nayna

Portland, Ore. — “Rap Culture and Queer Performativity at urban Dog Parks” was the name of 1 of 7 intentionally broken academic papers written by Helen Pluckroe, an English literature and history scholar; James Lindsay, a math PhD; and Peter Boghossian, a professor of philosophy at Portland State University.

The “Dog Park” paper argued that in Portland dog parks, “dog owners were less likely to interfere when male dogs nonconsensually humped female dogs than other male dogs.” The fake paper was published in Gender, Place & Culture: A Journal of Feminist Geography. It has since been retracted.

The three professors say they did it to expose serious flaws and political biases.

You can see there full explanation below.