Portland Soccer Star Signs Contract Extension

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers today announced that the club has signed midfielder Diego Valeri to a multi-year contract extension using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).
In seven seasons since joining the club in 2013, Valeri, 33, is the Timbers leader in goals scored (76), assists (81) and points (233) during their MLS era. Valeri ranks third in team history in appearances (211) and starts (202), while producing the most shots (617) and shots on goal (228) during the club’s MLS era. Valeri is one of three players in MLS history to tally 10-plus goals and 10-plus assists in four seasons of league play. Additionally, Valeri has recorded the most assists (81) of any MLS player in league play since the beginning of the 2013 season.
“Diego is a Timbers legend and we couldn’t be happier that he and his family will remain in the Rose City,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. “Not only has Diego been a leader in MLS over his career, he has become a local icon who is tremendously important to the club, the fans and the City of Portland. We look forward to raising another Cup with him.”
Valeri’s honors with the Timbers include the Landon Donovan MLS MVP (2017), the MLS Newcomer of the Year (2013) and three MLS Best XI recognitions (2013, 2014, 2017). Along with Timbers Players’ Player of the Year (2014, 2017) and Supporters’ Player of the Year (2014, 2016, 2017), Valeri has also earned the team’s Golden Boot in four different campaigns (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018). Notably, Valeri is the first player in Timbers history to earn MLS Cup MVP honors after scoring in Portland’s 2-1 win against Columbus Crew SC in the 2015 MLS Cup, helping the club secure its first MLS Cup trophy. A four-time MLS All-Star honoree (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018), Valeri delivered the game-winning assist in the 2014 AT&T MLS All-Star game against FC Bayern Munich at Providence Park, propelling the MLS All-Stars to a 2-1 victory.
“Re-signing Diego was one of our priorities ahead of the upcoming season and we feel delighted to have been able to keep him in our roster,” said Giovanni Savarese, head coach of the Timbers. “Diego is a unique player both on and off the field and his experience and leadership will help us to further extend the team’s winning culture.”
Across all competitions with Portland, Valeri has made 246 appearances (229 starts) and tallied 87 goals and 87 assists.Valeri needs four more goals to reach 80-plus goals and 80-plus assists for his career in regular-season play, with only two other players in MLS history to ever achieve that feat.
“I am happy to extend my contract with the Portland Timbers,” said Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri. “I would like to thank all the people involved to make it happen as I always expected. I have a special mention for Florencia, Connie and our fans who have warmly supported me throughout the years. It’s an immense honor to play for them.”
Logging 2,600 minutes in 31 regular-season appearances (29 starts) in 2019, Valeri tallied eight goals and 16 assists, which ranked second in MLS and marked a new club record for assists in a single season. During his MVP campaign in 2017, Valeri’s season was highlighted by a team-record 21 goals and 11 assists. Notably, Valeri has registered double digits in goals and assists in four out of seven seasons (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018) in Portland.