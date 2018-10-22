Portland Shootings On The Rise?

Portland, Oregon – Five shootings in five days in the Portland area. One person is dead, several others hurt. The five shootings last week span from downtown Portland to the Gresham border. Sergeant Pete Simpson says not one arrest has been made in any of the cases yet. The first shooting happened Monday morning and the fifth early Saturday morning. With so many shootings in one week, it appears that gun violence is on the rise in Portland. Simpson tells News Partner KGW, when it comes to shootings, they typically see peaks and valleys.

Right now they’re in one of those peaks where it’s really busy. Police say another key piece of preventing shootings is keeping guns out of the hands of people who legally are not supposed to have them.

Police are investigating a shooting that was supposedly in self-defense on Southeast Portland’s Springwater Trail. A man called 9-1-1 Sunday morning saying he was confronted by a homeless person on the trail near SE 82nd and Lambert. He told police he fired a gunshot toward the man, and believes that he hit him. When police got there the homeless guy had run off into the bushes, and they couldn’t find him, or any sign that he had been wounded. Detectives are now working to determine if a crime was committed.

A police officer shot and killed a pit bull that was posing a danger to firefighters in Southeast Portland. Investigators say the dog was acting aggressively Sunday afternoon, and chasing fire crews who were dealing with a trash fire at 111th and Melania Court. No firefighters were hurt. Animal Services took custody of the dead dog.