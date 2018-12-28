Portland Sewage Flows Into Willamette River
By Jim Ferretti
|
Dec 28, 2018 @ 11:24 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland officials say that about 1,000 gallons of sewage flowed into the Willamette River near southwest Macadam Avenue and the public should avoid contact with the river for several days.

The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services in a news release Friday says the sewage entered the river Thursday afternoon because of a blocked sewer line that flowed into a storm sewer and into the river.

Officials say the water is being tested for E. coli, a bacteria that can cause sickness.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Class-Action Suit: Legacy Health Failed To Pay Nursing Staff 40 Years Since United Flight 173 Crashed In Portland Fight Leads To Shooting At Beaverton Restaurant 911 Down In Clark County, Could Be More Widespread Across Washington Man Accused Of Ramming Church A No-Show In Court Portland Man First To Solo Across Antarctica Unaided
Comments