KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Portland Sets Fatal Crash Record

December 27, 2023 8:02AM PST
Share
Portland Sets Fatal Crash Record
Credit: MGN

Portland, Ore — There have been 71 traffic-related fatal crashes in Portland this year, a new record. Three of those crashes happened over the holiday weekend and impaired motorists drove into two of the investigations. Two impaired drivers crashed into one scene, nearly hitting a deputy district attorney. One impaired driver crashed into the other scene. No one was injured. Police say drivers can prevent these crashes if they take responsibility and don’t drive when they’re impaired.

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Dips Below 7% To Its Lowest Level Since Early August
2

Christmas Came Early For Portland And YOU Are Paying The Bill
3

Oregon State Police Seek Assistance In Vandalism Of Oregon Hunters Association Gate
4

Deadly Shooting In Southeast Portland
5

Insurance Fight Puts Health Care For 260,000 Oregonians At Risk