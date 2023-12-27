Portland Sets Fatal Crash Record
December 27, 2023 8:02AM PST
Portland, Ore — There have been 71 traffic-related fatal crashes in Portland this year, a new record. Three of those crashes happened over the holiday weekend and impaired motorists drove into two of the investigations. Two impaired drivers crashed into one scene, nearly hitting a deputy district attorney. One impaired driver crashed into the other scene. No one was injured. Police say drivers can prevent these crashes if they take responsibility and don’t drive when they’re impaired.