Portland School Board Meeting Shutdown By Unmasked In The Audience

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crowded Portland Public School Board meeting ended before it ever got started on Tuesday night. A number of people in the audience refused to wear masks.
School Board Chair Michelle DePass warned the group if there wasn’t 100% compliance on wearing masks, the meeting would adjourn. There was shouting and general disruption in the room. The meeting ended and readjourned online a little after 7:00pm.
The board met to discuss whether or not to require students 12 and up to get the COVID-19 vaccine. District officials say 63% of people that provided written feedback on the mandate support it.
The board was previously scheduled to vote on the requirement November 2nd, but decided to push the date back two weeks to gather more information.