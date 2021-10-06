Portland Safe Rest Village Site is Unsafe in Flood Zone

A Portland Safe Rest Village Site, is unsafe. City commissioner Dan Ryan released a statement late Tuesday, that he’s disappointed the site at S.E. 45th and Harney is no longer viable as a Safe Rest Village because it’s in a flood zone. This comes after the Portland Audubon Society and neighbors in Brentwood Darlington raised the issue.
After looking at more than 70 city owned sites, the city announced the flood endangered site to be a home for one of three villages for the homeless last week. The other two are downtown in the 2300 block of S.W. Naito Parkway, and The Trimet Menlo Park and Ride lot at S.E. 122nd avenue and East Burnside.
The city’s goal is to get six safe rest villages up and running by next year.