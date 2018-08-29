Portland Robbery Suspects Lead Police On Chase In Vancouver

Vancouver, WA — Vancouver police say two robbery suspects wanted in Portland were spotted Wednesday morning in Vancouver. They led police on a short chase on SR-14 Westbound between Columbia House blvd. and I-5. Both occupants were inside the suspect vehicle were arrested.

It was a scary situation on SR-14 in Vancouver. Our co-worker Alpha employee Jeana Adkinson was the first car in the west bound back up, caused by the high speed chase.

She took these photos