      Weather Alert

Portland Records 50th Homicide In Deadliest Weekend Of The Year

Jul 18, 2022 @ 10:58am
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland saw its deadliest weekend of the year with four people shot and killed between Friday night and Sunday morning, marking 50 homicides for the year.

A man was shot at Southeast 124th and Powell just before 8:00 on Friday night in the second deadly shooting at that intersection this year.

Another man was wounded in a house on North Commercial Avenue near Fremont Street on Saturday just after 12:00pm.  A man was detained at the scene.

A man and woman were shot at Southeast 26th and Belmont just before 3:00 on Sunday morning.

None of the victims have been identified yet.

A fifth person survived a shooting in the parking lot behind Dante’s at 3rd and West Burnside just after 2:00am Sunday.  Additional gunshots were heard by officers a few blocks to the north, but no victims turned up.

There were nearly 700 shootings across the city in the first six months of the year.

TAGS
fatal shooting Homicide murder Portland portland police Shooting
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Nurses At St. Vincent Hospital Approve New Contract, Strike Averted
Suspect Charged With Murder After Elderly Man Dies From Portland Attack
Uvalde's New Anguish: Video Shows Police Waiting In School
Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Racially-Biased Crimes In Portland
Connect With Us Listen To Us On