Portland Records 50th Homicide In Deadliest Weekend Of The Year

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland saw its deadliest weekend of the year with four people shot and killed between Friday night and Sunday morning, marking 50 homicides for the year.
A man was shot at Southeast 124th and Powell just before 8:00 on Friday night in the second deadly shooting at that intersection this year.
Another man was wounded in a house on North Commercial Avenue near Fremont Street on Saturday just after 12:00pm. A man was detained at the scene.
A man and woman were shot at Southeast 26th and Belmont just before 3:00 on Sunday morning.
None of the victims have been identified yet.
A fifth person survived a shooting in the parking lot behind Dante’s at 3rd and West Burnside just after 2:00am Sunday. Additional gunshots were heard by officers a few blocks to the north, but no victims turned up.
There were nearly 700 shootings across the city in the first six months of the year.