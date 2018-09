Some local designers are lending their creativity to what a Major League Baseball team in Portland would look like. Jolby and Friends invited local designers to imagine potential logos…uniforms…and mascots for a potential new team.

Portland Buds?

Portland Pines?

Portland Swifts?

