      Weather Alert

Portland Public Schools Votes To Keep Grant Bowl Project

Feb 25, 2020 @ 9:53pm

The Portland Public schools took comments last night and voted on several issues.

One topic that had sparked the most public comment of the night was the usage plan for Grant Bowl. After hearing from coaches, former students, and neighbors, the board voted. It was unanimous.

They also agreed to more open house events to help keep local residents informed of the progress.

The Grant Bowl is a multi-use recreation facility in NE Portland’s Grant Park shared by Grant
High School and the community. Construction would start in 2021.

TAGS
construction Grant Bowl Portland Public Schools
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport