Portland Public Schools Votes To Keep Grant Bowl Project
The Portland Public schools took comments last night and voted on several issues.
One topic that had sparked the most public comment of the night was the usage plan for Grant Bowl. After hearing from coaches, former students, and neighbors, the board voted. It was unanimous.
They also agreed to more open house events to help keep local residents informed of the progress.
The Grant Bowl is a multi-use recreation facility in NE Portland’s Grant Park shared by Grant
High School and the community. Construction would start in 2021.