Portland Public Schools: Two Hour Late Opening – Plus Other Closures and Delays
Portland, Ore. – Snow is falling around the Portland Metro area this morning. Portland Public Schools just announced a two-hour late opening for all PPS Schools today. There are several other new school closures and two-hour delays because of snow right now. Click here to see the full updated list.
Click here to read more about snow and the Winter Weather Advisory in place for the Portland area until 10am
Multnomah Co. Schools (4)
• Parkrose Sch. Dist.
– 2 Hours Late. Parkrose School District is on a 2 hour delay for all schools UPDATE Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:24 AM
• Portland Public Schools
– Due to weather, all schools and offices will open two hours late this morning. Buses are also on snow routes and will arrive approximately two hours later than regularly scheduled. For more information please visit PPS.net. Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:22 AM
• Reynolds Sch. Dist.
– 2-Hour Delayed Start. Essential staff report as scheduled. Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:50 AM
Washington Co. Schools (5)
• Gaston Sch. Dist.
– 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:15 AM
• Hillsboro Sch. Dist.
– Buses in zones 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10 are on snow routes. Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:06 AM
• Sherwood Sch. Dist.
– Bus Route 3 service only to Edy Rd and Lebeau Rd, Routes 4 and 7 on snow routes Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:13 AM
Clackamas Co. Schools (6)
• Oregon Trail Sch. Dist.
– 2 Hours Late, No AM Headstart, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No AM Blended Learning Program Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:42 AM
Columbia Co. Schools (2)
No. Ore. Coast Schools (1)
Marion, Polk, Linn & Benton Co. Schools (5)
• Dallas Sch. Dist.
– 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:18 AM
• Scio Sch. Dist.
– Bus Routes 3 and 4 on Snow Routes Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:14 AM
• Silver Falls Sch. Dist.
– Victor Point & Silver Crest Elementary Schools: 2 Hour Delay. Silver Crest, Victor Point, and Scotts Mills buses on snow routes. UPDATE Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:02 AM
Yamhill Co. Schools (2)
Clark Co. Schools (7)
• Camas Sch. Dist.
– 2 hours late, Livingston Mt snow routes, will reassess at 7 AM Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:26 AM
• Early Care & Ed. – ECE@ESD 112
– The Following School age centers are closed for a.m. care: School age centers in the Evergreen School District, School age centers in the Vancouver School
District, School age centers in the Washougal School District. The following centers will open at 10:30 a.m.: Park Crest, Burton, Image, Kalama, Central Park, Fruit Valley, Hough, Nierenberg. The following centers will open at 9:00 a.m.: Hudson’s Bay UPDATE Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:30 AM
• Evergreen Sch. Dist.
– 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No CTA Session 1 or AM Work Exp. UPDATE Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:04 AM
• La Center Sch. Dist.
– No Cascadia Tech due to Evergreen 2 hour late start Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:07 AM
• Ridgefield Sch. Dist.
– No Cascadia Tech due to Evergreen 2 hour late start Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:11 AM
Cowlitz Co. & Lower Columbia (WA) Schs. (3)
• Wahkiakum Sch. Dist.
– 2 Hours Late. – Due to icy road conditions. School Doors open at 1000 and school begins at 1030. Posted: Thu. 16th, 09:43 PM
• Woodland Sch. Dist.
– 2 Hour Late Start, No Cascadia Tech(Skills Center) UPDATE Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:25 AM
Columbia Gorge Schools (6)
• Hood River Co. Sch. Dist.
– HRCSD will open on the regular schedule today. Buses will operate on snow routes. Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:21 AM
Head Start/Early Childhood Centers (5)
• OCDC Headstart
– The Dalles Center 2 hour late start. Odell Center opens on time, but NO morning bus service for Odell/Hood River and Parkdale. There will be afternoon bus service for the Odell Center. UPDATE Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:26 AM
• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – Petersburg – 2 hour late start for Head Start and Early Head Start; Bus is running on snow route Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:27 AM
• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – TheDalles – 2 hour late start for Head Start and Early Head Start Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:25 AM
• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – TyghValley – 2 hour late start Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:18 AM
• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – Wahtonka – 2 hour late start for Head Start and Early Head Start Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:26 AM
Private & Charter Schools – Portland area (2)
• Summit Learning Charter
– 2 Hours Late. The Eagle Creek campus will open at 10 am. Online classes are on time. Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:11 AM