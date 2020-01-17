      Weather Alert

Portland Public Schools: Two Hour Late Opening – Plus Other Closures and Delays

Jan 17, 2020 @ 5:33am

Portland, Ore. – Snow is falling around the Portland Metro area this morning. Portland Public Schools just announced a two-hour late opening for all PPS Schools today. There are several other new school closures and two-hour delays because of snow right now. Click here to see the full updated list.

Click here to read more about snow and the Winter Weather Advisory in place for the Portland area until 10am

 Multnomah Co. Schools (4)
• David Douglas Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:15 AM
• Parkrose Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. Parkrose School District is on a 2 hour delay for all schools UPDATE Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:24 AM
• Portland Public Schools – Due to weather, all schools and offices will open two hours late this morning. Buses are also on snow routes and will arrive approximately two hours later than regularly scheduled. For more information please visit PPS.net. Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:22 AM
• Reynolds Sch. Dist. – 2-Hour Delayed Start. Essential staff report as scheduled. Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:50 AM
 Washington Co. Schools (5)
• Banks Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:08 AM
• Forest Grove Sch. Dist. – Buses on snow routes. Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:13 AM
• Gaston Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:15 AM
• Hillsboro Sch. Dist. – Buses in zones 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10 are on snow routes. Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:06 AM
• Sherwood Sch. Dist. – Bus Route 3 service only to Edy Rd and Lebeau Rd, Routes 4 and 7 on snow routes Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:13 AM
 Clackamas Co. Schools (6)
• Canby Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:29 AM
• Estacada Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:04 AM
• North Clackamas Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:13 AM
• Oregon City Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:04 AM
• Oregon Trail Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM Headstart, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No AM Blended Learning Program Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:42 AM
• West Linn-Wilsonville Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No preschool Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:17 AM
 Columbia Co. Schools (2)
• St. Helens Sch. Dist. – Bus 12 AM on Snow Routes Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:20 AM
• Vernonia Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:14 AM
 No. Ore. Coast Schools (1)
• Nestucca Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:49 AM
 Marion, Polk, Linn & Benton Co. Schools (5)
• Dallas Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:18 AM
• Falls City Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:16 AM
• North Marion Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool UPDATE Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:23 AM
• Scio Sch. Dist. – Bus Routes 3 and 4 on Snow Routes Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:14 AM
• Silver Falls Sch. Dist. – Victor Point & Silver Crest Elementary Schools: 2 Hour Delay. Silver Crest, Victor Point, and Scotts Mills buses on snow routes. UPDATE Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:02 AM
 Yamhill Co. Schools (2)
• McMinnville Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:14 AM
• Newberg Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:42 AM
 Clark Co. Schools (7)
• Camas Sch. Dist. – 2 hours late, Livingston Mt snow routes, will reassess at 7 AM Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:26 AM
• Early Care & Ed. – ECE@ESD 112 – The Following School age centers are closed for a.m. care: School age centers in the Evergreen School District, School age centers in the Vancouver School
District, School age centers in the Washougal School District. The following centers will open at 10:30 a.m.: Park Crest, Burton, Image, Kalama, Central Park, Fruit Valley, Hough, Nierenberg. The following centers will open at 9:00 a.m.: Hudson’s Bay UPDATE Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:30 AM
• Evergreen Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No CTA Session 1 or AM Work Exp. UPDATE Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:04 AM
• La Center Sch. Dist. – No Cascadia Tech due to Evergreen 2 hour late start Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:07 AM
• Ridgefield Sch. Dist. – No Cascadia Tech due to Evergreen 2 hour late start Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:11 AM
• Vancouver Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:18 AM
• Washougal Sch. Dist. – 3 Hours Late. Some buses on snow routes. Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:10 AM
 Cowlitz Co. & Lower Columbia (WA) Schs. (3)
• Kalama Sch. Dist. – 2 Hour Late Start Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:09 AM
• Wahkiakum Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. – Due to icy road conditions. School Doors open at 1000 and school begins at 1030. Posted: Thu. 16th, 09:43 PM
• Woodland Sch. Dist. – 2 Hour Late Start, No Cascadia Tech(Skills Center) UPDATE Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:25 AM
 Columbia Gorge Schools (6)
• Hood River Co. Sch. Dist. – HRCSD will open on the regular schedule today. Buses will operate on snow routes. Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:21 AM
• North Wasco Co. SD – 2 Hours Late Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:16 AM
• Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:43 AM
• So. Wasco Co. SD – 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 16th, 09:28 PM
• Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Snow Routes for Potato and Pepper Routes Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:52 AM
• White Salmon Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:23 AM
 Head Start/Early Childhood Centers (5)
• OCDC Headstart – The Dalles Center 2 hour late start. Odell Center opens on time, but NO morning bus service for Odell/Hood River and Parkdale. There will be afternoon bus service for the Odell Center. UPDATE Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:26 AM 
• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – Petersburg – 2 hour late start for Head Start and Early Head Start; Bus is running on snow route Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:27 AM
• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – TheDalles – 2 hour late start for Head Start and Early Head Start Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:25 AM
• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – TyghValley – 2 hour late start Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:18 AM
• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – Wahtonka – 2 hour late start for Head Start and Early Head Start Posted: Fri. 17th, 04:26 AM
 Private & Charter Schools – Portland area (2)
• C.S. Lewis Academy – 2 Hours Late Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:24 AM
• Summit Learning Charter – 2 Hours Late. The Eagle Creek campus will open at 10 am. Online classes are on time. Posted: Fri. 17th, 05:11 AM
