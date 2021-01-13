      Weather Alert

Portland Public Schools To Return Students To Classroom

Jan 13, 2021 @ 1:24pm
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools will start bringing students back into the classroom the week after next.  The school board made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday night.

16 elementary schools and two high schools will start a hybrid model on January 25th.  There’s no word just yet which schools those would be.

Classes would be limited to 13-15 kids in kindergarten through third grade, struggling students in grades 6-9, and high school students that are behind in credits to graduate.

Students would be in the classroom for two hours a day before going back home for online learning.

