Portland Public Schools To Return Students To Classroom
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools will start bringing students back into the classroom the week after next. The school board made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday night.
16 elementary schools and two high schools will start a hybrid model on January 25th. There’s no word just yet which schools those would be.
Classes would be limited to 13-15 kids in kindergarten through third grade, struggling students in grades 6-9, and high school students that are behind in credits to graduate.
Students would be in the classroom for two hours a day before going back home for online learning.