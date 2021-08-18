Portland Public Schools To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations For All Employees

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Public Schools says all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
PPS and its labor union partners are currently working out the details of the requirement, but proof of vaccination must be submitted by August 31st.
If an employee has an exemption for the shot, then regular COVID testing must be completed.
“Vaccinations against COVID-19 are the most effective way to protect children, youth and adults,” said Guadalupe Guerrero, Superintendent of Portland Public Schools. “Parents can rest assured that our school system is exercising every available lever, including the requirement of vaccines and masks and the implementation of other health and safety measures, to protect every PPS student, our employees and our Portland community.”
PPS says it’s also finalizing details on vaccine requirements for school volunteers and contractors.
“We know that vaccinations are the first line of defense, and the most important of the many measures we can take to keep our students, school communities and our broader community safe,” said Board of Education Chair, Michelle DePass. “PPS has adjusted throughout the dynamic and ever-changing pandemic, and this mandate is the right step to take now.”
