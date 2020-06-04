Portland Public Schools To Discontinue Regular Presence Of School Resource Officers
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland Public Schools, Oregon’s largest school district, will discontinue its use of Portland Police Bureau school resource officers.
Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said Thursday that the district needed to “re-examine our relationship” with the police in light of the nationwide upheaval over the death of George Floyd.
The news came after thousands of protesters gathered on Wednesday for the sixth consecutive night in Portland and remained peaceful.
Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday ordered all flags flown at half-staff to honor Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck.