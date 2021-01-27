Portland Public Schools Plan for Reopening
Local school districts are deciding to delay reopening, including Portland Public Schools, which just unveiled its new plan.
Under this latest reopening plan, most Portland Public schools students will be in some form of hybrid learning by early spring.
Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero explained the decisions at Tuesday’s board meeting. “I think we’d all love to be fully reopened. But I think this is going to be sort of a gradual turning the dial on or opening the valve to create more and more expanded, in person opportunities.”
Limited in person instruction would start on February 8th at 19 schools, and expand to all schools by March 1st. Then all P.P.S. schools would reopen April 8th for hybrid instruction.
This comes amid new research from the C-D-C about when it’s safe for schools to reopen. Researchers say the coronavirus rarely spreads in schools where public health recommendations are followed.