Portland Public Schools May Return Students To Classroom This Month
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools may start bringing students back into the classroom the week after next. The school board made the announcement at a meeting on Tuesday night.
16 elementary schools and two high schools could start a hybrid model on January 25th. There’s no word just yet which schools those would be.
Classes would be limited to 13-15 kids in kindergarten through third grade, struggling students in grades 6-9, and high school students that are behind in credits to graduate.
Students would be in the classroom for two hours a day before going back home for online learning.
The district says they expect to release further details for parents and students later this week.