Portland Public Schools Extend Distance Learning
The decision was announced last night, and the information went out to students and families today. Portland Public schools has extended distance learning into 2021.
“Here in Multnomah County, the health metrics just aren’t trending in a way that would allow us to consider reopening schools at this time, even for hybrid or cohort learning,” said Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero.
Distance learning will remain through January 28th 2021.
Before schools can resume in-person instruction, counties must meet the health and safety metrics laid out by the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education.
The Beaverton School district extended their distance learning last week to continue through February 2021, and Gresham-Barlow is set to go through November of this year.