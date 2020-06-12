Portland Protests Continue
Courtesy: KGW
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – People in Portland continued protesting the death of George Floyd for the 15th day after city officials tried but did not come to agreement on budget plans.
Mayor Ted Wheeler had said he planned to make $7 million in cuts, including by getting rid of three police units and planned to divert that money and $5 million more to programs that help people of color.
But The Oregonian/OregonLive reports hundreds of people testified Wednesday and Thursday that city officials should take more drastic actions to begin to address systemic racism in the Portland Police Bureau.
The Portland City Council ultimately failed to agree on the budget plans as they stood Thursday.