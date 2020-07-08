      Weather Alert

Portland Police Union: “No Confidence” In City Leaders To Stop Violence

Jul 8, 2020 @ 11:23am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The president  of the police union in Portland, Oregon, says he has “no confidence” that city leaders will move to stop the nightly violent protests that have wracked the Northwest city.

Portland Police Union President Daryl Turner spoke at a news conference Wednesday.

Protesters in Portland have demonstrated for 41 consecutive nights following the death of George Floyd and are increasingly focusing their actions on federal properties in the city’s downtown core, including the Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

Authorities have several times declared riots and used tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

