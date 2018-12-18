Portland Police to Combat Homelessness With New “Homeless Community Liaison”

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Police Bureau plans to hire a “Homeless Community Liaison.”

Sergeant Chris Burley says it’s a new, non-sworn position that will focus solely on homeless matters, “The Police Bureau does believe this will give us a greater ability to work with community members that experience homelessness.”

Applications will be accepted until January 7th. To apply, visit: https://bit.ly/2URVeGo

Here is Chief Danielle Outlaw’s statement on the position:

“This position is a critical component to our response to those in the homeless community,” said Chief Danielle Outlaw. “This person will influence how the Police Bureau responds to people in the homeless community and ensure the Police Bureau is in line with best contemporary policing practices. The Homeless Liaison will also focus on the imperative partnerships we have with social service and other governmental agencies so we are all on the same page.”